CNN names former New York Times and BBC boss Mark Thompson as next chief executive
Related video: Don Lemon Feels ‘Vindicated’ After CNN CEO Chris Licht Was Fired
CNN has named the former New York Times and BBC boss Mark Thompson as its next chief executive following the chaotic tenure of Chris Licht.
The cable network made the announcement on Wednesday, with its parent company’s chief executive, David Zaslav of Warner Bros Discovery, saying that the former BBC director general “is a true innovator who has transformed for the digital age two of the world’s most respected news organizations”.
“His strategic vision, track record in transformational leadership and sheer passion for news make him a formidable force for CNN and journalism at this pivotal time,” he added.
Mr Thompson will take over on 9 October.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies