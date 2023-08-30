CNN names former New York Times and BBC boss Mark Thompson as next chief executive

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

CNN has named the former New York Times and BBC boss Mark Thompson as its next chief executive following the chaotic tenure of Chris Licht.

The cable network made the announcement on Wednesday, with its parent company’s chief executive, David Zaslav of Warner Bros Discovery, saying that the former BBC director general “is a true innovator who has transformed for the digital age two of the world’s most respected news organizations”.

“His strategic vision, track record in transformational leadership and sheer passion for news make him a formidable force for CNN and journalism at this pivotal time,” he added.

Mr Thompson will take over on 9 October.

