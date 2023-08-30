Jump to content

CNN names former New York Times and BBC boss Mark Thompson as next chief executive

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Wednesday 30 August 2023 14:10
Comments

CNN has named the former New York Times and BBC boss Mark Thompson as its next chief executive following the chaotic tenure of Chris Licht.

The cable network made the announcement on Wednesday, with its parent company’s chief executive, David Zaslav of Warner Bros Discovery, saying that the former BBC director general “is a true innovator who has transformed for the digital age two of the world’s most respected news organizations”.

“His strategic vision, track record in transformational leadership and sheer passion for news make him a formidable force for CNN and journalism at this pivotal time,” he added.

Mr Thompson will take over on 9 October.

More follows...

