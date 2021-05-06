The celebrated CNN anchor, Jake Tapper, has indicated to his colleagues that he might ban Republicans from appearing on his show if they “are not willing to stick to standards and facts.”

The anchor of CNN’s The Lead told hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar: “How am I supposed to believe anything they say?”

Mr Tapper asked the New Day hosts: “If they’re willing to lie about Joe Biden wanting to steal your hamburgers and QAnon and the Big Lie about the election, what are they not willing to lie about?”

Mr Tapper’s comments come in the wake of the GOP push to oust Liz Cheney from her leadership position. One of the ten House Republicans to vote for former US President Donald Trump’s impeachment after the January Capitol Hill riots, Rep Cheney has attacked Mr Trump’s false claims that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential elections.

Mr Tapper, talking about Republicans and their false claims, said: “Why should I put any of them on TV?”

He added: “It’s remarkable that standing up for just basic facts is now controversial within the Republican Party.”

Rep Cheney had on Monday told the media that those senators who challenge the results of the election should be disqualified from seeking a GOP nomination in 2024.

In response to this, the House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) was caught off-camera saying “I’ve had it with her,” to Fox News anchor Steve Doocy.

Referring to Rep Cheney, he said: “I think she’s got real problems. I’ve had it with … I’ve had it with her. You know, I’ve lost confidence. Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place.”

Rep Cheney has already survived one attempt by the GOP to oust hey in February. But experts say that it might be harder for her the second time.

On CNN, Mr Tapper blasted the House Republican leader. He said: “I happen to think the reason that the House Republican leader is so frustrated with Liz Cheney is not because of all the excuses he gives, but because her continued presence is a reminder of the fact that he [McCarthy] is exemplifying cowardice and lies.”

Kevin McCarthy also told Fox News: “I have heard from members concerned about her [Rep Cheney’s] ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message.”

Mr Tapper said: “They lie about the election on its own is anti-democracy and it is sowing seeds of ignorance in the populace and, obviously, it has the potential to incite violence.”

In response to McCarthy’s comments on Fox News, Rep Cheney’s spokesperson Jeremy Adler issued a statement saying: “This is about whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on 6 January. Liz will not do that. That is the issue.”

Mr Tapper said: “But beyond that is, if you’re willing to lie about that, what are you not willing to lie about? And, you know, that’s where we are when it comes to the House Republican leadership — McCarthy and [House Minority Whip Steve] Scalise and where we are with too many leaders of the Republican Party.

“They’re not willing to tell their voters the truth. What does that say about them?”

Meanwhile, some commentators on social media were irked by Mr Tapper’s comments.

One said: “Jake Tapper isn’t a journalist — he just plays one on TV. Jake is a former democrat political strategist and staffer at the Brady Campaign for Gun Control. Any Republican stupid enough to go on his activist leftwing opinion show should be thrown out of the party.”