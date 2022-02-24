CNN reporter rushes to put on flak jacket on air as explosions rock Kiev

A live broadcast from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv captured the moment a CNN reporter rushed to don his body armour amid sounds of explosions.

CNN’s senior international correspondent Matthew Chance told viewers he believed the situation was “relatively safe at the moment” on Thursday morning before the sound of explosions could be heard behind him.

Chance was then seen rushing to pull a flak jacket from his bag while being interviewed by CNN anchor Don Lemon. The jacket is frequently used by reporters in war zones.

“I’ve got a flak jacket here, just let me get it on”, Chance told viewers before the live news broadcast cut back to Lemon, who explained that “Matthew is on a roof in Kiev”.

The explosions came as Russia began invading Ukraine by land, air and sea in the early hours of Thursday morning – setting off air raid sirens and forcing millions to shelter indoors.

“It was so quiet in Ukraine tonight up until those explosions,’ Chance explained after putting on his flak jacket. ‘What we thought was unthinkable until a few hours ago, is now underway.”

Ukraine, where the parliament approved a state of emergency on Wednesday, has said 40 people have been killed so far in shelling in the eastern regions that border Russia.

Russian President Vladmimr Putin approved the “independence” of two separatist regions earlier this week, before announcing the deployment of troops.

Explosions have been heard at Ukraine’s airports and military bases, while residents of Kiev have began leaving for the West.

World leaders have strongly condemned Russia, with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen calling it a “barbaric attack” that had “(brought) war back to Europe”.

US President Joe Biden described the invasion of a sovereign ally as “unacceptable”.

Many social media users praised Chance for his brave reporting from Kiev.

“Thinking of all of the journalists who are risking their lives to bring these stories to us half a world away. Praying for their safety”, said one comment on Twitter.