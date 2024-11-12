Coast Guard launches search for missing sailor on 48-foot boat along Massachusetts coast
The US Coast Guard has launched a desperate search for a sailor missing on board a 48-foot boat last seen off the coast of Massachusetts.
The sailor on board the Alchemist last made contact on Thursday while sailing near Pleasant Bay in Chatham, the Coast Guard said.
A search was launched on Sunday.
As of Tuesday, the vessel and the sailor have not been tracked down.
However, a vessel finder navigation tracker shows the boat’s current position as just off the coast of Cape May, on Cape Island in New Jersey – roughly 300 nautical miles from Pleasant Bay.
The “Alchemist” is described as having a green hull and green bimini – the front and main underbelly of the boat and the soft fabric cover on the upper deck.
The identity of the sailor has not been publicly released.
The Coast Guard has urged anyone with information about the sailor and the vessel to contact them at 866-842-1560.
The Independent contacted US Coast Guard North East for furthr information.
