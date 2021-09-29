The Coast Guard says that a report it received of a plane crash off the coast of California was unfounded.

Sea and air rescue teams scrambled after someone on a boat reported that they had seen a low flying aircraft near Carlsbad, California, that they thought may have crashed into the ocean.

But officials called off the search on Wednesday afternoon after it became apparent that there had been no accident.

Coast Guard spokesman Adam Stanto said the person on the boat reported seeing the plane on the emergency channel but said they did not see any crash or debris floating in the water.

But he said it was important for the agency to follow-up on any reports of plane crashes.

“Sometimes we get false reports, sometimes we get real actual cases,” he said.

The initial report was that the plane may have come down six miles off the coast of Carlsbad, according to FOX5.

Oceanside Police Department said its Harbor Unit was out on the water around 30 miles north of San Diego to search for anyone in need of help, along with ground units to be stationed near the beach.

News channel helicopter video shows emergency vehicles lined up along the coast road, with rescue boats on the water and a US Coast Guard helicopter in the air.