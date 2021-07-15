Coca-Cola is changing its recipe – soda fans are worried

Coca-Cola has announced that it will be altering the taste of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar (formerly Coke Zero), creating an “even more delicious and refreshing recipe”, but some drinks fans are unhappy about the news.

“Why are you changing my favourite drink?? I like it precisely because it’s not as sweet as regular Coke!” said one Twitter user.

“Agree, WHY????? Our family love the old formula, #CokeZeroSugar is the ONLY soft drink we consume, why the change?” posted another.

Coke has said it wants to “deliver an even more iconic Coke taste”, but altering the formula of its drinks hasn't always gone to plan. The diet spinoff, supposed to closely resemble the sugary version of “classic” Coke, was introduced in 2005 as Coke Zero, and was a big hit, becoming the company's largest product launch in 22 years.

In 2017, it morphed into Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, with a slightly different flavour profile and look.

"Have Coke ‘splained what the heck they are playing at with Coke Zero vs Coke No Sugar? Caffeinated fizzy brown water addicts need to know!" tweeted one soda fan at the time of the initial recipe change.

In 1985, the company also changed the formula of Coca-Cola. “New Coke” was launched but faced heavy criticism and after a few months the original recipe was back, rebranded as “Coca-Cola Classic”. “New Coke” was still around for a while, although it was changed to “Coke II” in 1992, and got discontinued in 2002.

“You’d better have a backup plan if this is as screwed up as New Coke was,” said one Twitter user, comparing the earlier business fail. “Wait-do you even remember New Coke? Stop messing with a good thing dammit!” continued the post.

The company has confirmed that the listed ingredients and nutritional information will remain the same on Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

“Recognising that tastes and preferences are always evolving, we’re focused on continuous improvement to give fans the best-tasting Coca-Cola they want – with zero sugar or calories – offered in the most iconic packaging and powered by some of our most creative, consumer-centric marketing yet,” said Coca-Cola spokesperson Rafael Prandini in a statement.

Fans of the current Coke-Cola Zero Sugar will still find it on the shelves for now, but the new Coke-Cola Zero Sugar version will slowly be phased in from this month, July, and full distribution of the drink will be up and running by September.

“As the country reopens, we want to be a part of this beautiful, culturally relevant moment that’s naturally happening in New York City,” said Coca-Cola senior brand manager Natalia Suarez. “The activation is grounded in the idea that the best moments are even better with a Coke. And we believe this is the best Coke ever.”