A 23-year-old man was arrested in Sacramento in connection with a pair of explosions that destroyed the interiors of cars in Sacramento.

On Friday, an explosion damaged a vehicle , which prompted a police investigation. Officers executed a search warrant on Saturday, during which time they found evidence allegedly linking the man, Cody Wiggs, to the explosions.

According to a police report, "officers located two active pipe bombs along with additional evidence that a suspect detonated a pipe bomb."

“Based on evidence located during the investigation, officers believe a homemade explosive device was detonated inside the vehicle,” police said in a statement. “The circumstances of both incidents are similar.”

The explosions occurred about a half a mile from each other in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood, CNN reports.

Police did not provide details about the specific evidence that linked the bombs to Mr Wiggs.

The bomb on Friday was reportedly the second of two bombings that Mr Wiggs allegedly carried out. A second bomb went off on 23 January, which prompted a police investigation. They found that the bomb had also been detonated inside a car.

Police canvassed the neighborhood and acquired recordings from nearby surveillance cameras. Later they secured a search warrant that led them to the alleged bomb maker.

Mr Wiggs has been charged with two counts of felony possession of an explosive in a public place as well as a misdemeanor charge for carrying a concealed knife. He is due in court on Tuesday and is ineligible for bail, according to court records.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the explosion.

Police said the investigation into the bomb maker was still ongoing, and that anyone with information about the explosions should call the Sacramento police department.

Last year a pair of men were arrested for allegedly trying to launch a bomb plot to destroy the California Democratic headquarters in Sacramento.

One of the men involved in that plot allegedly had between 45 to 50 guns and five live pipe bombs at his house when law enforcement foiled their plans.