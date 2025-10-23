Three Coke products all under recall for ‘foreign material’ inside the cans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coca-Cola has voluntarily recalled three of its popular sodas after discovering they may contain “foreign material” that is possibly metal.

According to an FDA notice dated October 20, the recall affects certain packages of Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, and Sprite that were produced and distributed in Texas by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, LLC—a subsidiary of global bottler Arca Continental.

The recall is limited to products distributed in Texas, specifically in the McAllen/Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio areas.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson told Today.com that all affected products were removed from store shelves by October 10 “out of an abundance of caution.”

The recall notice states some cans may contain small metal fragments that could cause internal injury if swallowed. While the risk of serious harm is considered low, the FDA’s Class II designation means the products could cause temporary or medically reversible health effects.

Select Coke and Sprite cans sold in Texas may contain pieces of metal that could cause injury if swallowed ( Getty Images )

More than 4,000 units of the three drinks are affected, and each can or pack must be identified by specific product codes and pack sizes to confirm whether it’s part of the recall.

The affected sodas can be identified by the following codes:

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 12-ounce Can (12 pack) / Codes: 49000042559 and FEB0226MAA

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 12-ounce Can (35 pack) / Codes: 49000058499 and FEB0226MAA

Coca-Cola 12-ounce Can (24 pack) / Codes: 49000012781 and JUN2926MAA

Coca-Cola 12-ounce Can (35 pack) / Codes: 49000058468 and JUN2926MAA

Sprite 12-ounce Can (35 pack) / Codes: 49000058482 and JUN2926MAA

Sprite 12-ounce Can (12 pack) / Codes: 49000028928 and JUN2926MAA

Sprite 12-ounce Can (12 pack) / Codes: 49000028928 and JUN3026MAB

If you happen to have any of the impacted cans, the FDA and the company recommend not drinking them. Instead, consumers should return them to the place of purchase or throw them away.

No injuries have yet been reported, but the company and regulators are acting out of caution.

Consumers with questions about whether their product is impacted are advised to check the product lot/pack codes provided in the recall notice before consumption.