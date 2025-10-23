Three Coke products all under recall for ‘foreign material’ inside the cans
Coca-Cola and the FDA say they have not received any reports of consumers being injured by the recalled Coke and Sprite cans
Coca-Cola has voluntarily recalled three of its popular sodas after discovering they may contain “foreign material” that is possibly metal.
According to an FDA notice dated October 20, the recall affects certain packages of Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, and Sprite that were produced and distributed in Texas by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, LLC—a subsidiary of global bottler Arca Continental.
The recall is limited to products distributed in Texas, specifically in the McAllen/Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio areas.
A Coca-Cola spokesperson told Today.com that all affected products were removed from store shelves by October 10 “out of an abundance of caution.”
The recall notice states some cans may contain small metal fragments that could cause internal injury if swallowed. While the risk of serious harm is considered low, the FDA’s Class II designation means the products could cause temporary or medically reversible health effects.
More than 4,000 units of the three drinks are affected, and each can or pack must be identified by specific product codes and pack sizes to confirm whether it’s part of the recall.
The affected sodas can be identified by the following codes:
- Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 12-ounce Can (12 pack) / Codes: 49000042559 and FEB0226MAA
- Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 12-ounce Can (35 pack) / Codes: 49000058499 and FEB0226MAA
- Coca-Cola 12-ounce Can (24 pack) / Codes: 49000012781 and JUN2926MAA
- Coca-Cola 12-ounce Can (35 pack) / Codes: 49000058468 and JUN2926MAA
- Sprite 12-ounce Can (35 pack) / Codes: 49000058482 and JUN2926MAA
- Sprite 12-ounce Can (12 pack) / Codes: 49000028928 and JUN2926MAA
- Sprite 12-ounce Can (12 pack) / Codes: 49000028928 and JUN3026MAB
If you happen to have any of the impacted cans, the FDA and the company recommend not drinking them. Instead, consumers should return them to the place of purchase or throw them away.
No injuries have yet been reported, but the company and regulators are acting out of caution.
Consumers with questions about whether their product is impacted are advised to check the product lot/pack codes provided in the recall notice before consumption.
