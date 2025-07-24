HR exec from Coldplay kiss cam video resigns days after CEO stands down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kristin Cabot, the head of HR at Astronomer, has resigned following the fallout of being caught being intimate with the software company’s CEO on the “jumbotron” at a Coldplay concert.

“Kristin Cabot is no long with Astronomer — she’s resigned,” a representative told TMZ.

It comes less than a week after CEO Andy Byron resigned from his post. A company official previously told Axios that Cabot has also been put on leave pending their internal investigation.

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding,” a statement released online at the time of Byron’s departure read.

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” the company’s statement released Saturday reads.

Viral video captured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, in an embrace. ( @calebu2/TMX )

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”

Social media went into meltdown after footage circulated showing two people - later identified as Byron and Cabot - awkwardly jumping out of each other’s arms as they flashed up on a “kiss cam” during the band’s show in Boston Wednesday night.

Byron, who had his arms wrapped around Cabot’s waist from behind, quickly let her go as his HR chief covered her face with her hands. He then crouched down, trying to hide from the camera.

0 seconds of 14 secondsVolume 0%

In its statement following Byron’s departure, Atronomer also moved to quash rumors online that other employees were at the concert with the duo, and thus knew about the affair.

“Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video,” the company wrote in its statement.