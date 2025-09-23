Husband of HR exec in viral Coldplay ‘kiss cam affair’ was at the concert with his own date: report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The husband of the former HR executive who went viral after being seen cuddling with her boss on a big-screen at a Coldplay concert earlier this year was reportedly at the same show with his own date.

Kristin Cabot was caught on camera with Andy Byron, then-CEO of AI-company Astronomer, before jumping out of his arms and ducking out of sight, prompting online rumors of an affair online.

A source told The Times that the HR boss was in fact separated from her husband, Andrew Cabot, and had been living apart from him for several weeks.

“He was in fact at the same Coldplay concert as Kristin,” the source told the outlet, contrary to previous reports that Cabot had been in Japan at the time of the viral incident.

open image in gallery Kristin Cabot was caught on camera with Andy Byron, then-CEO of AI-company Astronomer, before jumping out of his arms and ducking out of sight, prompting online rumors of an affair online ( @calebu2/TMX )

“They had been separated and living apart for several weeks. It was amicable. Kristin was in the box with people from work, though it wasn’t a company box, and Andrew was actually there too with a date, with a woman who is now his girlfriend.”

The source added that Cabot was not “hiding” and did not know why she had ducked out of the way when pictured on the big screen.

“She knew it was inappropriate to behave that way with her boss as the head of HR,” the source told The Times. “It was not that she was caught cheating, it was not some affair. She fully acknowledges [the situation] was inappropriate, but that was the only inappropriate thing she did.”

Following the incident in July, Byron resigned from his position as head of Astronomer, with Cabot also leaving the company shortly after. The company responded to the incident by hiring Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, for a satirical advertisement posted to its Instagram account.

open image in gallery Sources said the husband of Kristin Cabot had also been at the same Coldplay concert in Boston, where frontman Chris Martin drew attention to the then-HR exec’s strange reaction ( Getty )

But earlier this month it was revealed that Cabot, 52, had filed a petition for divorce on August 13. A spokesperson for Andrew Cabot told People magazine that he and his wife “were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert.”

“Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening,” the spokesperson added.

“Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued.”

Per The Times, Kristin Cabot had withdrawn from the public eye following the incident and had barely left her home in New Hampshire in the hope of saving her children from the public attention. She has reportedly received hundreds of death threats since the incident went viral.

“The thing is, something like this could happen to anyone, she was just very very unlucky,” the source said. “She could not believe that this could be such a global story… The level of cruelty and vitriol lobbied at her was unfathomable.”