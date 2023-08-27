College student fatally shot after trying to enter wrong house on his street

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A University of South Carolina student was shot dead after being mistaken for a burglar as he tried to enter the wrong house on his street.

The student, who has been identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office as Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, had just started his sophomore year at the university last week.

Donofrio, who was originally from Connecticut, was shot to death in the early hours of Saturday at a home several blocks from the university’s campus in southeast Columbia.

“Shortly before 2.00am today, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Holly Street for a reported home burglary. While en route, the emergency call for service was upgraded to a shots fired call,” the City of Columbia Police Department said in a statement.

“When officers arrived on the scene, they found a deceased male on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the upper body.”

And they added: “Preliminary information indicates that Donofrio who resided on South Holly Street attempted to enter the wrong home when he was fatally shot.”

An investigation has been launched into the incident but the person who pulled the trigger has not yet been named.

Investigators are consulting with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office in Columbia “regarding the circumstances of the case”, according to the statement.