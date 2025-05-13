Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Bentley University student from Massachusetts died after falling from a hotel balcony during the school's senior class trip to the Bahamas.

"We are profoundly sad to confirm that one of our students, Gaurav Jaisingh, passed away last night in a tragic accident during the annual senior class trip in the Bahamas," the school said in a statement. "We share our deepest condolences with Gaurav’s family, friends and loved ones."

The school indicated that an investigation was underway, but noted that it appears as though Jaisingh accidentally fell from a balcony. The university said further information would be made available as it's uncovered.

According to Bentley's website, the university travels to the Bahamas every year between finals and commencement for a senior class trip.

"This is an enormous tragedy for our community," Bentley said in its statement.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force posted a press update saying officers had been called to the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort and Casino on Sunday night after receiving a report that a guest had fallen from a balcony.

"According to initial reports, sometime around 10:00 p.m., the victim was inside his hotel room with other roommates when it is reported that he accidentally fell from an upper-level balcony. He was later found unresponsive on a lower floor," police said in a statement.

Medical first responders rushed to the scene, but Jaisingh died on the way to the hospital.

Jaisingh was pursuing a bachelor of science degree in finance with a minor in computer information systems, according to his profile on LinkedIn. He worked as an orientation leader at Bentley and was a member of the business fraternity Delta Sigma Pi, according to MassLive.

Bently has declined to provide further details about Jaisingh or the trip, citing privacy concerns for his family.

The university said it would provide resources for members of its community that, and noted that its undergraduate commencement is is still planned for Saturday.