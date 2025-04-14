Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two U.S. college students are in jail in Denmark after allegedly getting into an altercation with an Uber driver during a spring break vacation.

Owen Ray, a 19 year-old student of Miami University in Ohio, and an unnamed friend were visiting friends in Copenhagen when the incident occurred. Danish police detained the pair at the airport on April 1 as they prepared to leave.

Ray’s mother Sara Buchen-Ray said she only found out what happened hours before she was due to pick him up at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

“Our son was supposed to come home from Copenhagen[...] I woke up to a text message that said, 'Mom, I'm in prison in Copenhagen, call the U.S. Embassy,” she told ABC7 Chicago. Buchen-Ray told reporters her son and his friend are now being held in their cells “23 hours a day”.

U.S.-based attorney Jordan Finfer told ABC News the pair allegedly got into a dispute with the taxi driver the night before they were due to fly home, after one of the men input the wrong destination when requesting the ride. They claim the driver refused to bring them to the correct address Finfer says and then accused them of not paying. Receipts from Ray’s Uber account shown in Danish court reportedly confirm payment.

Finfer alleges that when all three men got out of the car during the dispute, the driver kicked Ray in the groin. Ray retaliated by pushing the driver, causing him to fall over, Finfer further claimed.

“He [Ray] is likely to be detained through the end of the month; he's never been charged,” the lawyer added.

open image in gallery The two men and the Uber driver reportedly got into a heated altercation after pleading with the driver to take them somewhere else ( PA Wire )

A video showing part of the altercation was shown at a court hearing earlier this month.

“The Uber driver first says he's going to call the police, and you can hear them saying we've done nothing wrong, call the police,” Buchen-Ray said. “They were able to get away. They went back to the hotel. They had flights to leave that next morning... booked way in advance and they were arrested at the gate.”

A five-day court holiday over the Easter break could potentially push back the pair’s next hearing. The Ray Family is represented by Erin Pelton, a crisis management PR who formerly worked for the Biden administration in 2021 as chief of staff for the Domestic Policy Council under Susan Rice.

The U.S. State Department told ABC Sunday: “We are aware of media reports of two U.S. citizens detained in Denmark. Staff at our embassy in Copenhagen are providing consular assistance.

“The Department has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens abroad. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.”

Uber told ABC in a statement that “the safety of everyone who uses the Uber app is a top priority, and we take reports of violence very seriously.”

The Independent contacted Danish authorities for comment.