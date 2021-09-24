The identity of the woman killed in a supermarket mass shooting in Collierville, Tennessee has been confirmed by her family, after they released a statement on social media.

The woman has been identified as Olivia King by her son who posted a statement on Facebook on Thursday night and asked for “God’s mercy on the shooter and his family”.

The statement read: “Our family is devastated by this senseless act of violence. We ask that you pray for the repose of the soul of our mother, Olivia King. We also ask everyone for their prayers for all families and friends affected by the events today, as well as for God’s mercy on the shooter and his family. Thank you.”

At least two people, including the shooter, were killed and 12 people were injured after a gunman opened fire at the Collierville Kroger grocery shop in an upscale Tennessee suburb on Thursday afternoon. The shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the store, officials said.

A total of 12 injured people were taken to hospital after the shooting, among them some seriously wounded, Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said.

According to a Kroger employee who was in the store working a cash register when the shooting broke out, the incident began with a sound she initially thought was balloons popping.

"And, here he comes right behind us and started shooting," the store worker Brignetta Dickerson said.

"And, he kept on shooting, shooting, shooting. He shot one of my co-workers in the head and shot one of my customers in the stomach," Ms Dickerson said.

The police officials received a call around 1.30 pm about the shooting and reached the store immediately, the police chief said. They found multiple people injured with gunshot wounds when they reached the building.

