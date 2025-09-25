23 miners rescued after nearly two days trapped in collapsed gold mine
Families of the trapped miners had maintained a vigil for hours, celebrating the successful rescue with tears and cheers
Twenty-three miners have been successfully rescued after enduring 43 hours trapped underground following a gold mine collapse in northern Colombia.
The workers emerged to applause on Wednesday from the La Reliquia mine, situated in the Antioquia department.
Colombia's National Mining Agency reported that the mine's primary entrance had given way on Monday, attributing the incident to a "geomechanical failure".
A video released by the ANM depicted the first rescued miners ascending the steep shaft entrance using a rope, seemingly under their own power.
Their immediate health condition was not disclosed.
The mine operates on land owned by Canada's Aris Mining Corp. but is managed by a local cooperative.
Aris Mining had previously confirmed providing food, water, and ventilation to the trapped workers throughout the rescue operation.
The mine employs approximately 60 people and contributes a "small portion" to the company's overall gold production in the region.
Aris runs two mining concessions in Colombia, which last year produced about 6.6 tons of gold.
Colombia’s gold production climbed to 67 tons per year in 2024, supported by high prices for the precious metal.
A report published in 2023 by Colombia’s Human Rights Ombudsman said that more than 80 per cent of Colombia’s gold is mined by informal operators with no licenses, including artisanal miners but also members of rebel groups.
The precarious conditions at some gold mines in Colombia have led to fatal accidents.
On Saturday, the bodies of seven miners were found at an illegal mine in Cauca province. Rescue teams took nine days to reach the trapped workers.