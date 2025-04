Colombian court rules hit song ‘+57’ violated the rights of children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Colombian high court has ruled that the song "+57," a collaboration between urban music stars J Balvin and Karol G, violated the rights of children due to its lyrics, which the court deemed "sexualized" minors.

The 14-page ruling orders Karol G, J Balvin, and other reggaeton artists involved in the song's creation to abstain from releasing music that infringes upon the rights of children and adolescents.

The court stated that "sexualizing minors reduces them to becoming objects of desire and exposes them to risks that can affect their development."

Upon its release in November, "+57" sparked controversy in Colombia, with child rights organizations immediately demanding its removal. The song also received negative reviews from music critics, with Rolling Stone's Spanish language website branding it a "disaster."

The song, which is named after Colombia’s telephone country code, talks about a young woman who goes partying "despite having an owner.” The woman, “who has been a hot mama since she was 14,” enters a disco and begins to do shots.

open image in gallery J Balvin arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) ( Invision )

Karol G, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo, apologized for the song on her Instagram account last year, saying that the lyrics had been “taken out of context” but also adding that she realized she had “a lot to learn.”

An apology also was issued by J Balvin, who is referred to in the court ruling by his real name of Jose Alvaro Osorio.

After criticism of the song mounted, a new version of “+57” was published on YouTube in which the lyrics refer to a woman who has been a “hot mama since she was 18."

The song was recorded in Karol G’s hometown of Medellin, a city that has become famous for nurturing several famous reggaeton singers.

Medellin has become Colombia’s main tourist destination, but it has also struggled to protect minors from sexual predators, who visit the city in search of young women.