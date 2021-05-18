Colonial Pipeline plagued by network outage just two weeks after it was hacked

The biggest fuel pipeline in the US that was shut down by hackers causing widespread chaos, is reportedly still suffering network outages two weeks on.

The Colonial Pipeline system runs from the Gulf Coast and supplies nearly half of the East Coast’s gasoline and diesel.

It was subject to a ransomware attack on 12 May and has been slow to resume normal service, with multiple gas stations across the US running low on fuel.

In a statement on Tuesday the company announced that some customers are still unable to access their shipments due to “network issues impacting customers’ ability to enter and update nominations”, as reported by Bloomberg.

