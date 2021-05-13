Colonial Pipeline paid nearly $5 million to ransomware group DarkSide following a cyberattack that forced the company to shut down its pipeline for six days, Bloomberg reports.

Initial reports indicated that the Georgia-based company had no intentions to pay the extortion fee while it attempted to restore full service to its operating system. But multiple sources told Bloomberg that Colonial Pipeline paid the hefty ransom in untraceable cryptocurrency on Friday.

The Independent has contacted Colonial Pipeline for a comment.

DarkSide, a Russian-based hacker group, was named by the FBI on Monday as being responsible for the ransomware attack that Colonial Pipeline first reported on Friday.

Typically an attack involves hackers locking up computer systems by encrypting data and paralysing networks before they then ask for a large ransom from the targeted companies to unscramble it.

After DarkSide received payment from Colonial Pipeline, Bloomberg reports, the hackers provided the operator with a decrypting tool that would restore the company’s computer network, thus allowing for pipeline services to resume. But the company also reportedly used its own backups to restore the system due to how slow the tool worked.

The decision to pay the ransom could likely be due to the pressure Colonial Pipeline faced in restoring its fuel services.

This pipeline runs about 5,500 miles between Texas and New Jersey, delivering more than 100 million gallons of fuel per day to states in the Southeast.

Shutting down the pipeline for multiple days caused fuel shortages in states like North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, South Carolina, and Florida. It also caused gasoline prices to increase.

Colonial Pipeline announced that it safely restarted its pipeline system on Wednesday evening, but it would likely take several days before it would return to its full operations.

