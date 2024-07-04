Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Grin and bear it: ‘Giant’ bear found under deck of Colorado home

Moving the 400-pound bear from under the deck into a truck was a ‘grueling process,’ state officials said

Kelly Rissman
Thursday 04 July 2024 21:33
Comments
Close
USA: Bear Found Under Pagosa Springs Family's Deck, Safely Relocated by CPW Officers

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A family in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, were “alarmed” to discover a “giant” bear hanging out under the deck of their home.

Officers from Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) were called to the house last week after the family heard the giant beast “huffing and moaning.” There they found the 400-pound, 10-year-old bear, the agency said in a July 2 release.

The bear had been spotted in the area for several years and had “a reputation for getting into non-natural food sources,” so the officers used a tranquilizer dart to sedate the bear and relocate it, CPW said.

Sedated 400-lb bear that was hiding under a family’s deck in Colorado
Sedated 400-lb bear that was hiding under a family’s deck in Colorado (CPW)

Once the bear was sedated, two CPW officers, along with “several bystanders,” moved the animal from under the deck to a truck, the agency said.

It was a “grueling process,” the state officials wrote.

CPW released the bear to a natural habitat “far from humans to give it the best chance at success where it will find abundant natural foods,” the authorities wrote.

Sedated bear being transported into a truck after hiding under a deck in Colorado
Sedated bear being transported into a truck after hiding under a deck in Colorado (CPW)

The agency encouraged locals to “secure trash, remove bird feeders and all other attractants” to keep bears from entering into residential areas. “Let’s all do our part to keep bears wild,” CPW wrote.

A video captured the animal running from the back of the truck into the wild.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in