Colorado boy hospitalised after horse drags him for two miles during family vacation
An 8-year-old boy from Colorado suffered burns and a broken skull after a horseback riding excursion during a family vacation in Belize went terribly wrong.
Stefan Keryan was horseback riding on 7 December in Belize when he fell off his mount and was dragged along the pavement for two miles.
The boy suffered third-degree burns and a fractured skull as a result.
Stefan is back in Colorado where he is receiving treatment for his burns and injuries to his brain.
