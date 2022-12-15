Jump to content

Colorado boy hospitalised after horse drags him for two miles during family vacation

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 15 December 2022 15:26
Comments

An 8-year-old boy from Colorado suffered burns and a broken skull after a horseback riding excursion during a family vacation in Belize went terribly wrong.

Stefan Keryan was horseback riding on 7 December in Belize when he fell off his mount and was dragged along the pavement for two miles.

The boy suffered third-degree burns and a fractured skull as a result.

Stefan is back in Colorado where he is receiving treatment for his burns and injuries to his brain.

