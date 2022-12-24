Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ski slope chairlift plummets 13 feet with rider onboard

Skier was unharmed in the incident at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 24 December 2022 01:02
Comments
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Colorado chairlift plummeted 13ft to the ground in high wind with a skier onboard, according to resort officials.

The skier was unharmed in the incident that happened at the state’s Breckenridge Ski Resort on Thursday.

Officials at the resort say that the chair fell off the Breckenridge Peak 8 SuperConnect and video posted to social media shows it on the ground towards the top of the lift.

“Breckenridge Ski Resort confirms at approximately 10.35am a chair dislodged from the haul rope of the Peak 8 SuperConnect as it was reaching the top terminal,” the resort said in a statement.

“One guest was on the chair at the time and fell approximately 13 feet. Ski patrol responded immediately. No injuries were reported and the guest declined further care.

Recommended

“We place the highest value on the safety of our guests and the Peak 8 SuperConnect will remain closed for the rest of the day.

“We are still actively gathering information and the lift will undergo a full inspection prior to reopening to the public.”

Although the incident took place in high winds it is not yet known if the weather played a role in the incident.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in