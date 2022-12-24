Ski slope chairlift plummets 13 feet with rider onboard

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Colorado chairlift plummeted 13ft to the ground in high wind with a skier onboard, according to resort officials.

The skier was unharmed in the incident that happened at the state’s Breckenridge Ski Resort on Thursday.

Officials at the resort say that the chair fell off the Breckenridge Peak 8 SuperConnect and video posted to social media shows it on the ground towards the top of the lift.

“Breckenridge Ski Resort confirms at approximately 10.35am a chair dislodged from the haul rope of the Peak 8 SuperConnect as it was reaching the top terminal,” the resort said in a statement.

“One guest was on the chair at the time and fell approximately 13 feet. Ski patrol responded immediately. No injuries were reported and the guest declined further care.

“We place the highest value on the safety of our guests and the Peak 8 SuperConnect will remain closed for the rest of the day.

“We are still actively gathering information and the lift will undergo a full inspection prior to reopening to the public.”

Although the incident took place in high winds it is not yet known if the weather played a role in the incident.