A mysterious monolith that appeared on a dairy farm in Colorado has been removed after hordes of people arrived to inspect the strange object.

The owners of the Morning Fresh Dairy Farm, where the object appeared, said it was being kept safe and that the creator could have it back if they wanted.

The tall, shiny, rectangular object appeared in a field near the farm, which is about 70 miles north of Denver on June 26.

Known as “The Monolith,” it caused consternation among the public after its sudden appearance and drew crowds of onlookers.

The owners had reportedly asked the public to respect their property and look at the object from the road, but this was not the case.

Pictures showed the tall, shiny, rectangular object being unbolted by workers and removed with a tractor and forklift ( Morning Fresh Dairy Farm/ Facebook )

On Wednesday, Morning Fresh Dairy Farm posted an official statement online. “We took ‘the Monolith’ down and are keeping it safe,” the statement read.

They urged the creator to email the farm if they “would like it back.” The farm added that the reason for the removal was “due to the overwhelming influx of people on the farm.”

Bystanders said that the monolith was taken down about 7am on Wednesday.

"Within 30 minutes of my arrival ... a team and forklift appeared to unbolt the monolith and haul it away," one person told 9NEWS.

A mysterious monolith that appeared in a Colorado dairy farm last month has been removed by the owners after too many visitors came to view the strange object ( Morning Fresh Farm/ Facebook )

Online users joked about its mysterious origins while also complimenting the farm and its produce. Others speculated whether the entire thing was a publicity stunt.

“Your dairy products ARE out of this world!” one user wrote in response to the farm’s announcement on Wednesday, with another adding: “I want to see those welds. Aliens can do a lot better.”

Another more skeptical user wrote: “It’s 100% a publicity stunt they did.

“If It takes a loader to take it down, what do you think put it up in the first place, then poured the concrete base, waited for it to set, then bolted it down?”