Shocking images of the Colorado wildfires with as many as 1,000 homes destroyed

Whole communities have been left devastated

Oliver O'Connell
New York
Friday 31 December 2021 19:57
Comments
Homes engulfed in flames and winds blow wildfire across Colorado

The fires that swept through Colorado on Thursday left tens of thousands of people displaced with no idea whether their homes were still standing.

Officials have called the inferno the most devastating fire in state history, with 6,000 acres burned and between 600 and 1,000 homes destroyed.

Authorities on Friday pleaded with the public to refrain from attempts to return to their neighbourhoods until they were deemed safe, as pockets of fire remain.

A hotel and shopping centre were among the structures lost, but two local hospitals were saved.

Several fires broke out on Thursday, believed to have been sparked by downed power lines and all fuelled by unusually dry conditions and high winds, which were gusting up to 105 mph (169 kph).

Recommended

Colorado was one of the states hit by an unprecedented drought over the summer, and the Boulder area has received nowhere near its usual rainfall and snow, leading to tinder dry conditions allowing the fire to burn out of control.

The town of Louisville’s 21,000 residents were all ordered to evacuate, as were the 12,000 people living in nearby Superior.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle held a joint press conference Friday with Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who said the devastation had unfolded in “the blink of an eye”.

Here are some of the most striking images captured on Thursday.

The town of Superior was hurriedly evacuated as fires raged out of control

(AFP via Getty Images)

Fires burning in Superior are seen from a plane flying from Denver, Colorado

(Joe Harrison via REUTERS)

A home burns after as the fast moving wildfire swept through Louisville, Colorado

(Getty Images)

Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Broomfield, Colorado

(AP)

State officials estimated some 600 homes were lost in multiple areas around Boulder County, though that number could be as high as 1,000

(Getty Images)

Structures burn as a wind-driven wildfire forced evacuation of the Superior suburb of Boulder, Colorado

(via REUTERS)

A charred vehicle sits amid the remains of homes burned by the wildfires after they ripped through a housing development

(AP)

In some areas the fire stopped abruptly leaving one house untouched and the neighbouring property destroyed

(AP)

Recommended

Frank, Deb, and Christian Harrison react to the the damage of their home in The Enclave after the wildfire in Louisville, Colorado

(via REUTERS)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in