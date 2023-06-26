Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Suspect arraigned for mass shooting at Colorado LGBT+ club

Holly Patrick
Monday 26 June 2023 15:37
Comments

Watch live as an arraignment for the accused perpetrator of a mass shooting at an LGBT+ venue in Colorado Springs is held on Monday, 26 June.

Suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is expected to enter a plea.

Five people died and more than 30 others were injured in a shooting at the Q Club in November 2022.

Aldrich faces more than 300 charges including first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and first- and second-degree assault.

The suspect allegedly walked into the club on 19 November 2022, opening fire on patrons with an AR-15-style rifle.

Recommended

As the incident unfolded, a US Navy sailor, Thomas James, grabbed the shooter’s gun barrel, burning his hand in the process and Mr James was shot.

Richard Fierro, an Army veteran who was visiting the club with his family, and other patrons tackled the shooter.

Aldrich made his first court appearance back in December 2022.

Authorities have not commented on the possibility of a plea deal but families of those who died have been notified.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in