Watch live: Suspect arraigned for mass shooting at Colorado LGBT+ club

Watch live as an arraignment for the accused perpetrator of a mass shooting at an LGBT+ venue in Colorado Springs is held on Monday, 26 June.

Suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is expected to enter a plea.

Five people died and more than 30 others were injured in a shooting at the Q Club in November 2022.

Aldrich faces more than 300 charges including first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and first- and second-degree assault.

The suspect allegedly walked into the club on 19 November 2022, opening fire on patrons with an AR-15-style rifle.

As the incident unfolded, a US Navy sailor, Thomas James, grabbed the shooter’s gun barrel, burning his hand in the process and Mr James was shot.

Richard Fierro, an Army veteran who was visiting the club with his family, and other patrons tackled the shooter.

Aldrich made his first court appearance back in December 2022.

Authorities have not commented on the possibility of a plea deal but families of those who died have been notified.