Multiple tourists trapped underground after failure in Colorado mine, reports say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

More than 10 people are trapped under a Colorado gold mine after a piece of equipment failed on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Mollie Kathleen Mine in Cripple Creek, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The mine has not collapsed.

At least 11 people have been rescued so far. The mine is about 1,000 feet deep.

The mine is no longer operational but does offer tours to visitors.

A media briefing is scheduled for around 7pm.

This is a developing story...