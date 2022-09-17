Three people killed when two planes collide over Colorado

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people were killed when two small planes collided in mid-air over Colorado, officials say.

A single-engine Cessna 172 and a second plane collided and crashed near Vance Brand Airport in Longmont, Colorado, on Saturday morning the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Two people were in the Cessna, but the FAA said it was not immediately clear how many people were on board the other plane.

“Around 10.00 am Mountain View FD responded to reports of a plane crash in the area of 95th and Niwot Road. On arrival responders determined 2 planes had crashed and confirmed 3 fatalities. The public is asked to avoid the area,” Mountain View Fire Rescue tweeted.

Officials say the names of the victims have not yet been released as next of kin are informed.

(NBC 9News)

Sheriff’s deputies, Colorado State Patrol, Rocky Mountain Fire Rescue, and Boulder Rural Rescue all responded to the incident and found two separate crash sites, one in an open field and the other in a copse of trees.

An investigation into the crash has been launched and both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are at the scenes.