✕ Close Police respond as at least five killed in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The FBI is investigating after a gunman went on a shooting rampage at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 18 others.

A suspect is in custody and being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q on Saturday night, Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.

Images of the scene after the shooting showed security and emergency vehicles with flashing blinkers parked on a street near the venue, where a drag show had been hosted hours earlier.

Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Ms Castro said.

In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, before he was shot dead by police. At the time it was the worst mass shooting in recent US history.

The shooter had claimed allegiance to a leader of the Islamic State. He was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.