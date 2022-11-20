Colorado Springs shooting: FBI probes gun rampage that killed five at gay club
A suspect is in custody as police warn they will be at the scene for ‘many hours to come’
The FBI is investigating after a gunman went on a shooting rampage at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 18 others on Sa
A suspect is in custody and being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q on Saturday night, Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.
Images of the scene after the shooting showed security and emergency vehicles with flashing blinkers parked on a street near the venue.
Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Ms Castro said.
In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, before he was shot dead by police. At the time it was the worst mass shooting in recent US history.
The shooter had claimed allegiance to a leader of the Islamic State. He was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.
What do we know so far?
- Shortly before midnight, police receive reports of shots being fired at Q Club, 3430 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
- Multiple emergency service vehicles attended the scene
- Five people are declared dead, 18 others injured
- Local police say the FBI is assisting them with the investigation
- Detectives have so far declined to comment on the shooter’s motive
Five people have been killed and 18 others injured after a gunman opened fire at a gay club in Colorado Springs last night.
