Final two victims of Colorado Springs LGBT+ club shooting identified
Mother of one Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green have been identified as victims of the Club Q shooting
A mother of one and a bar patron have been identified as the final two victims of a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBT+ nightclub on Saturday night.
Ashley Paugh, 35, was a devoted family woman whose death had devastated her 11-year-old daughter, her sister Stephanie Clark said in an interview with NBC News.
“We’re heartbroken. We’re sad. We’re mad, angry,” Ms Clark told NBC News on Monday.
Ms Paugh, from La Junta, Colorado, had travelled to Colorado Springs with a friend to see a comedian perform, her sister said.
Raymond Green’s death was confirmed to The Gazette by his mother.
Breaking more to come
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies