Final two victims of Colorado Springs LGBT+ club shooting identified

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A mother of one and a bar patron have been identified as the final two victims of a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBT+ nightclub on Saturday night.

Ashley Paugh, 35, was a devoted family woman whose death had devastated her 11-year-old daughter, her sister Stephanie Clark said in an interview with NBC News.

“We’re heartbroken. We’re sad. We’re mad, angry,” Ms Clark told NBC News on Monday.

Ms Paugh, from La Junta, Colorado, had travelled to Colorado Springs with a friend to see a comedian perform, her sister said.

Raymond Green’s death was confirmed to The Gazette by his mother.

Breaking more to come