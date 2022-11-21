Jump to content

Final two victims of Colorado Springs LGBT+ club shooting identified

Mother of one Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green have been identified as victims of the Club Q shooting

Bevan Hurley
Monday 21 November 2022 21:02
Comments
<p>Stephanie Clark, left, lost her sister Ashley Paugh in the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting</p>

Stephanie Clark, left, lost her sister Ashley Paugh in the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting

(Facebook / Stephanie Clark)

A mother of one and a bar patron have been identified as the final two victims of a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBT+ nightclub on Saturday night.

Ashley Paugh, 35, was a devoted family woman whose death had devastated her 11-year-old daughter, her sister Stephanie Clark said in an interview with NBC News.

“We’re heartbroken. We’re sad. We’re mad, angry,” Ms Clark told NBC News on Monday.

Ms Paugh, from La Junta, Colorado, had travelled to Colorado Springs with a friend to see a comedian perform, her sister said.

Raymond Green’s death was confirmed to The Gazette by his mother.

