Drone footage reveals devastating impact of historic Colorado wildfires

New drone footage has revealed the vast devastation northwest of Denver after wildfires tore through the region with little warning, destroying more than 1,000 structures and giving residents just minutes to flee the flames.

The footage, taken Sunday morning, shows snow-covered foundations, shells of buildings and burnt trees. The cause of the fires remained under investigation on Monday but the speed at which it spread was helped by dry conditions and hurricane-force winds.

More and more residents were being allowed to return to their neighbourhoods on Monday as expanded areas were deemed safe. The fire was about three-quarters contained but authorities were warning about smoldering remnants and high heat readings in addition to warning locals not to disturb charred remains.

Returning residents were also warned to wear N95 and other strong masks because Covid precautions would not adequately protect against ash, smoke and other toxins.

Two people remained missing and feared dead Monday after the fires, and a disaster assistance center opened in Boulder County to help the displaced as families struggled to come to terns with their losses.

Crews continued working to restore heat and power to affected areas; more than 18,000 space heaters had been distributed as of Sunday as even people whose homes remained standing dealt with the fallout. Freezing temperatures and snow followed the fires, which were labelled the most devastating in Colorado history.

On Sunday, FEMA Director Deanne Criswell toured the disaster region with Governor Jared Polis. Emergency funds have been secured to help rebuild but both residents and officials acknowledged the recovery effort would be a long road.

The blazes most seriously affected unincorporated Boulder County, the cities of Louisville and Superior.

Gov Jared Polis said Sunday: “Some people will settle elsewhere, but those who want to stay in the same school will have to find somewhere nearby.”

Superior Mayor Clint Folsom, who has been living in a hotel since his family lost three of their four houses, told CBS that he had “teared up at times at the extent of loss.”