Columbia University grad killed and tourist injured in Manhattan stabbing frenzy

Police arrested a suspect later that night while he was allegedly threatening an individual with a knife in Central Park

Graig Graziosi
Friday 03 December 2021 14:43
Comments

Related video: Homeless man accused of stabbing Florida teen to death

A pair of seemingly random, unprovoked stabbings has left a Columbia University student dead and a tourist in Manhattan injured, according to police.

The student, identified as Davide Giri, 30, was stabbed in the stomach near West 123rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue just before 11pm on Thursday. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai-Saint Luke's Hospital.

The university's president Lee Bollinger identified the student in an email to the school.

“I write with great sorrow to share the tragic news that Davide Giri, a graduate student at the School of Engineering and Applied Science, was killed in a violent attack near campus on Thursday night,” Mr Bollinger said.

A second man was found stabbed as well. Police found him near West 110th Street and Cathedral Parkway, and transported him to the hospital in stable condition.

Recommended

Police arrested a 25-year-old man they believe may have been involved with the stabbings. The suspect was allegedly threatening a third man with a knife inside of Central Park when he was stopped and taken into custody.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in