Columbia University grad killed and tourist injured in Manhattan stabbing frenzy

A pair of seemingly random, unprovoked stabbings has left a Columbia University student dead and a tourist in Manhattan injured, according to police.

The student, identified as Davide Giri, 30, was stabbed in the stomach near West 123rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue just before 11pm on Thursday. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai-Saint Luke's Hospital.

The university's president Lee Bollinger identified the student in an email to the school.

“I write with great sorrow to share the tragic news that Davide Giri, a graduate student at the School of Engineering and Applied Science, was killed in a violent attack near campus on Thursday night,” Mr Bollinger said.

A second man was found stabbed as well. Police found him near West 110th Street and Cathedral Parkway, and transported him to the hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man they believe may have been involved with the stabbings. The suspect was allegedly threatening a third man with a knife inside of Central Park when he was stopped and taken into custody.