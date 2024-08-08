Support truly

Three deans at Columbia University, who sent text messages that the school president described as “antisemitic”, have resigned from their posts.

The deans resigned after a series of “troubling” texts came to light that were sent in May during a campus event called “Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present, and Future”. The texts were exchanged while Jewish campus leaders shared their concerns about antisemitism at the New York school.

Matthew Patashnick, associate dean for student and family support, resigned alongside Susan Chang-Kim, the college’s vice dean and chief administrative officer, and Cristen Kromm, the dean of undergraduate student life.

“This incident revealed behavior and sentiments that were not only unprofessional, but also, disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes,” Columbia President Minouche Shafik said in a statement last month.

Shafik had placed the deans on indefinite administrative leave in July after the messages came to light. A transcript of the messages has since been released by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, which is investigating antisemitism on campuses across the country.

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik pictured visiting Hamilton Hall, which pro-Palestinian protesters occupied in April. Three deans have resigned after sending text messages that Shafik said referenced ‘antisemitic tropes’ ( Getty Images )

“He knows exactly what he’s doing and how to take full advantage of this moment,” Patashnick sent in the group chat, according to the transcript. “Huge fundraising potential.”

Chang-Kim replied: “Double Urgh.”

Chang-Kim also appeared to sarcastically describe Columbia’s Hillel director, Brian Cohen, as “our hero.” Josef Sorrett, dean of Columbia College, replied with: “LMAO.”

Sorett, who is tenured, did not resign and will remain in his role. He apologized to the Columbia community last month. “I am deeply sorry that this happened in a community that I lead and, that I was part of any of the exchanges,” he wrote.

Students fly a banner that reads “Hind’s Hall” out of a Hamilton Hall window on Columbia University’s campus. Dozens of occupiers were arrested, however, the Manhattan DA has dropped charges against 31 of them ( AP )

The messages were sent in the weeks after massive pro-Palestinian protests shook the New York City campus and made national news. These protests inspired dozens of similar demonstrations on campuses across the US.

Dozens of Columbia students and their allies were arrested, particularly after occupying the school’s Hamilton Hall and re-naming it Hind’s Hall to honor a six-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli troops.

In June, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said that it was dropping charges against 31 of the 46 people who occupied the hall.

The Independent has contacted Patashnick, Chang-Kim and Kromm for comment.