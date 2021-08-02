Four dead in helicopter crash in Northern Carolina

At least four people on board a helicopter were killed on Sunday after it crashed in a remote area of northern California.

The Colusa County Sheriff’s Department, which confirmed the deaths to the KXTV station, did not release their identities. “Preliminary reports indicate four people were on board,” said the sheriff’s statement.

The four who died were inside a Robinson R66 helicopter, which crashed at around 1.15pm near a highway in Colusa County, about 110 kilometres north of Sacramento.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash. The NTSB tweeted that it is “investigating the 1 August, 2021, crash of a Robinson R66 near Colusa, California”.

The R66 is a turbine helicopter that has five seats and is powered by a Rolls-Royce turboshaft engine, according to the Robinson Helicopter Company’s official website.

The crash reportedly occurred on private property, reported ABC news. Authorities are yet to establish the reason for the helicopter crash and the exact cause of the deaths.

Additional reporting by agencies