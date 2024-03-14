Watch live as Concorde floats along Hudson River following refurbishment

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the British Airways Concorde travels along the Hudson River to return to the Intrepid Museum after being refurbished.

The retired supersonic jet will return to its home on a Manhattan pier on Thursday 14 March, after a seven-month restoration.

It will travel by barge up the river and then be lifted by a crane onto Pier 86, the officials at the decommissioned aircraft carrier turned museum said in a news release.

The needle-nosed aircraft left Pier 86 on 9 August 2023 for a restoration project at the Brooklyn Navy Yard that included sanding and repainting.

It was barged from Brooklyn to a Jersey City, New Jersey, dock for storage overnight Wednesday prior to being reinstalled on the pier on Thursday.

The Concorde is the only supersonic commercial jet that ever flew.

The Intrepid’s British Airways Concorde still holds the record for the fastest transatlantic crossing by a passenger aircraft - 2 hours, 52 minutes and 59 seconds from London Heathrow to New York’s JFK airport.