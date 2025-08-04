Statue of Confederate general torn down in 2020 protests to be restored in Washington DC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A statue of a Confederate general that was torn down in 2020 during racial injustice protests will be restored in Washington, D.C., the National Park Service has announced.

In June 2020, the Albert Pike statue near D.C. police headquarters was toppled and vandalized by protesters. NBC4 Washington was there when protesters used ropes to pull the statue down.

“Many of these protesters say that the Confederacy represents racism, slavery and here on Juneteenth they are trying to pull down…this statue,” local reporter Shomari Stone said during a broadcast at the time. “People have spray-painted BLM, for Black Lives Matter, they have written Black Lives Matter on it, and they are continuing to try to pull this down.”

Protesters later poured lighter fluid on the statue and set it on fire.

open image in gallery A statue of a Confederate general that was torn down in 2020 during racial injustice protests will be restored in Washington, D.C., the National Park Service has announced ( Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images )

On Monday, the National Park Service said it will restore and reinstall the statue.

“The restoration aligns with federal responsibilities under historic preservation law as well as recent executive orders to beautify the nation’s capital and re-instate pre-existing statues,” the service wrote in a press release.

The release cited two executive orders signed by Trump in March, including “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.”

In this executive order, Trump ordered the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to determine whether, since January 2020, public statues and other monuments “have been removed or changed to perpetuate a false reconstruction of American history, inappropriately minimize the value of certain historical events or figures, or include any other improper partisan ideology,” and to take action to reinstate these statues as appropriate.

open image in gallery On Monday, the National Park Service said it will restore the statue with the hopes it will be reinstalled by October 2025 ( National Park Service )

Pike’s statue was dedicated in 1901 and has sat in storage since its removal in 2020. It is currently being restored.

“Site preparation to repair the statue’s damaged masonry plinth will begin shortly, with crews repairing broken stone, mortar joints, and mounting elements,” the National Park Service said.

The service hopes to reinstall the statue by October 2025.

Pike’s statue was vandalized nearly a month after George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died in Minneapolis after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck.

open image in gallery Demonstrators hold signs while standing in front of the statue of Confederate General Albert Pike on August 13, 2017, in Washington, DC. ( Zach Gibson/AFP via Getty Images )

Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests, some of which turned violent, against racial injustice, particularly police violence against Black Americans.

Journalist Geoff Bennett reported in June 2020 Trump, who was nearing the end of his first term, had moved to reinstall Pike’s statue.

“Two sources tell NBC News that Pres. Trump personally called Interior Sec. Bernhardt and asked the Park Service to put back up the statue of Gen. Albert Pike – Washington, D.C.’s only outdoor Confederate statue, which protesters tore down and set on fire the night of Juneteenth,” Bennett wrote on X.