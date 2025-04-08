US official reaffirms Washington's commitment to peace in East Africa during Rwanda visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to peace and stability in East Africa during a visit to Rwanda on Tuesday and urged for a resolution to the insurgency in neighboring Congo.

The conflict in eastern Congo escalated in January when the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels advanced and seized the strategic city of Goma, followed by Bukavu in February, spreading their footprint in the mineral-rich region.

It marked a sharp escalation in one of Africa’s longest wars, threatening to dramatically worsen an already dire humanitarian crisis. The United Nations says that about 4000 troops from Rwanda have been supporting the M23 rebels.

Trump adviser Massad Boulos told reporters at the U.S. Embassy in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, that his talks with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame focused on bilateral relations as well as the conflict. Boulos said the meeting followed his discussions with other regional leaders.

"These conversations made it clear how essential a durable peace is for this region,” he said, and for unlocking its vast untapped potential.

“The United States remains dedicated to facilitating a peaceful resolution to the conflict — one that secures borders and lays the foundation for a thriving regional economy,” he added.

Asked whether Washington was offering any concrete assistance, Boulos emphasized Trump’s focus on diplomacy, citing Russia's war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East.

“President Trump is a man of peace," he said. "Immediately upon his election, he engaged in peace efforts, whether in the Middle East or Eastern Europe.”

Boulos denied claims that Washington pressured Rwandan forces or M23 rebels to withdraw from the Walikale territory in eastern Congo, where Alphamin Resources — majority owned by Denham Capital, a global private equity firm with offices also in Houston — operates a key tin mine and insisted the withdrawal was the result of dialogue between the warring parties.

“It’s very unfortunate to see ... a mine that employs thousands of people in the community and plays a major role on the global stage, shut down operations, which in turn led to a rise in tin prices,” Boulos said. “We’re hopeful the company will resume operations.”