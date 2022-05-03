Connecticut man finds black bear trapped inside mother-in-law’s vehicle

A Connecticut man went outside to check why his mother-in-law’s car lights were on, and found found a black bear sitting inside the vehicle.

Cody Gillotti said that the “stunned” animal had gone through his truck before climbing into the car and landing in the passenger seat.

“It looked like a teenaged kid that passed out in his car after a long night of partying and his mom caught him,” Mr Gillotti told NBC Connecticut.

“I think he opened it up and there was no food in my truck,” he said.

“There was an empty McDonald’s bag and a couple other things in her car, so I think he kind of just moved things around my seat looking for stuff, couldn’t find anything and then left and went into my mother-in-law’s car.”

Mr Gillotti said the scene was “very, very funny” until the annoyed bear started “freaking out” and rocking the car around.

“Unfortunately the car is completely wrecked. There’s pretty much no interior left. He definitely let loose in there,” he said.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded and opened the door with a rope, eventually shifting the bear with a bean bag round.