Freight train carrying liquid propane derails in Connecticut
Town officials said that a shelter-in-place order was issued for those living within half a mile of the derailment
A freight train derailed in Connecticut on Thursday, sending cars carrying flammable liquid propane into the water, though officials confirm no apparent leaks.
The incident occurred around 9 a.m. in Mansfield, a rural town in the state's east, home to the University of Connecticut, near Eagleville Lake and the Willimantic River.
Mansfield Fire Chief John Roache reported that several of the train's 41 cars detached and derailed.
Four carrying liquid propane ended up in the water, while two others, with food-grade grease, landed on the banks.
One of the grease cars sustained damage and leaked about 2,000 gallons (7,500 liters) of the animal fat, according to Roache. The leak has since been contained and there's no evidence the grease entered the water.
Roache added that no injuries were reported and the cause of the derailment remains under investigation. The train had been heading south from Palmer, Massachusetts, to Willimantic.
Town officials said late Thursday that a shelter-in-place order issued hours earlier for those living within half a mile (.8 kilometers) of the derailment would remain in effect, though they stressed no evacuations have been ordered.
They continued to urge residents to remain indoors, as the liquid propane the train was carrying is odorless and wouldn't be immediately detected by smell.
The derailment also prompted the town to close a nearby road and consider alternative bus routes for school dismissal.
Mansfield Town Manager Ryan Aylesworth said there doesn't appear to be any serious environmental damage from the derailment. State and local hazardous materials teams were monitoring for leaks and placed hazmat booms in the water as a precaution.
“Fortunately, it seems under control,” Aylesworth said.
Tom Ciuba, a spokesperson for New England Central Railroad, said specialized equipment is expected to arrive Thursday evening to help begin rerailing the affected cars.
Roache said the recovery process could take days, given the derailment happened in a fairly remote location and under difficult, frigid conditions for responders.
“It's not going to be a today operation,” he said. “They're going to have to get some cranes in there. It's going to take some time.”
