Connecticut student dies after fentanyl overdose

A 13-year-old who was previously reported as being in a ‘grave condition’ has died following a Fentanyl overdose.

The Hartford Sports and Medical Science Academy student, whose name has not yet been released, collapsed in the school’s gymnasium last Thursday.

However, according to Hartford Police (via The New York Post), the seventh-grader passed away at around 5.30 on Saturday evening.

Evidence of Fentanyl usage – which is a powerful opiate – was found after the boy was initially rushed to the hospital last week. Following his collapse, a school nurse performed CPR until EMT’s arrived, and subsequently transferred him to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

The drug the boy is reported to have taken has been linked to numerous premature deaths in the Connecticut area. Government data (via Newschannel9) compiled in 2021 showed that the drug was the main cause of death among people in the 18-45 age category in the US. It can be especially lethal for teenagers, even when taken in tiny doses.

“Our city grieves for this child lost, for his loved ones, his friends, his teachers, and the entire SMSA family,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement.

“We still have much to learn about the circumstances of this tragedy, and about how a child had access to such a shocking quantity of such deadly drugs, and our police department will continue their investigation and seek to hold accountable the adults who ultimately are responsible for this child’s death.”

The Hartford school will remain closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Day, while the building is wiped clean and checked for any additional signs of drug usage.

During the initial investigation, two other potential Fentanyl victims were identified by staff, and were taken to the nearby hospital for observation. Hartford Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez claimed that counseling is being offered to all students and staff.

“[Thursday] was a very challenging day, a hard day, a scary day for our school community at The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy and our entire Hartford Public Schools community,” she said, according to WVIT.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to local officials.