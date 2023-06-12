Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Calls have been made for an investigation into Conor McGregor after he punched and hospitalised the Miami Heat mascot during a stunt.

The fighter first punched the costumed mascot Burnie, who was wearing gold boxing gloves, in the face during an appearance at the NBA Finals game on Friday night.

And when Burnie fell to the floor McGregor again hit the mascot, forcing the man wearing the costume to require medical attention at the ER.

Conor McGregor punches Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot (AP)

Heat head coach Eric Spoelstra made light of the incident when he spoke to reporters on Sunday, saying “That’s the Miami Heat toughness that we’re talking about.”

“We won’t reveal who that is, but yeah, he can take a punch and get back up. He’s not going to miss any time,” he added.

The bizarre episode left Twitter users asking why Florida law enforcement has not taken action, given McGregor’s past legal issues.

“I know this was part of a bit but Connor [sic] McGregor has had so many encounters with the law over issues of violence that I’m perplexed as to how he is still allowed in the US,” wrote one Twitter user.

And another added: “Why isn’t McGregor charged with assault? Also, why is any team having anything to do with that guy? He has a long history of assault. He’s the definition of a thug.”

“The @MiamiHEAT should have @TheNotoriousMMA arrested for assault,” wrote another Twitter user.

“He beat up poor Burnie the mascot. Hey Conor, it was supposed to be a skit, not a scrum. What the hell is wrong with you? Get well, Burnie.”

And another user added: “What? That’s assault. Using real punches instead of pulling them is a horrible thing to do. And they let him just keep sitting there instead of telling him to leave when he punched a person who is part of the organization.”

Erik Spoelstra asked about Burnie the mascot taking a punch from Connor McGregor but being ready for next game:



“That’s the Miami Heat toughness we’re talking about.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/nYlN1BdkB7 — Will Manso (@WillManso) June 11, 2023

UFC boss Dana White was also asked about the incident.

“What do you expect? I mean, what are those mascot things made of? Unless you’re like, the Golden Knights mascot. I don’t even know what he wears, but I’m assuming it’s a metal helmet,” he said.

“I wouldn’t have professional fighters punching me in the face if I was a mascot. Doesn’t seem like the brightest thing in the world.”

McGregor has a history of legal troubles, both in Europe and the US.

In 2018, he was charged with criminal mischief after he threw a steel dolly at a bus of UFC fighters at New York’s Barclays Center.

Then in 2019, he was charged with strong-armed robbery in Miami for breaking a man’s phone. Later in the year, he was accused of punching a man in an Irish pub when he refused to drink McGregor’s brand of whiskey.

In 2020 McGregor was accused of attempted sexual assault on the island of Corsica, which he strongly denied.

In 2021 he was accused of punching an Italian DJ in the face and breaking his nose, and in 2022 he was arrested for dangerous driving in Ireland.