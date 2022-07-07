Conspiracy theorists are engaging in a role reversal over the Georgia Guidestones, assuring their listeners that the monument's destruction was a natural — or perhaps supernatural — event, and not a planned attack by a disgruntled individual.

The Georgia Guidestones, sometimes called "America's Stonehenge" were demolished on Wednesday after an unknown individual destroyed one of the monument's pillars in a bomb attack.

Hours after the first pillar was destroyed, Elberton County, Georgia, made the decision to knock the rest of the stones down to ensure the safety of the site.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has all but confirmed that an explosive device was used to destroy one of the monument's six granite slabs. It appears obvious based on the debris scatter that an explosive was dropped next to the rocks. What else could possibly send huge chunks of granite sprawling across a field?

According to YouTube conspiracy theorists and a failed Republican gubernatorial primary candidate there is one thing: God.

Kandiss Taylor — a Republican who ran against incumbent Brian Kemp in the state's primary race and failed to secure even 4 per cent of the vote — made the destruction of the guidestones via "executive order 10" a central issue of her platform.

She called the stones demonic and indicative of the "new world order's" plan to use genocide and eugenics — she hints at the coronavirus vaccine being the vehicle for those actions — to reshape the world to their liking.

Naturally, she does not believe it was her rhetoric and fear mongering that influenced someone to destroy the stones, and released a video on Wednesday emphatically stating she was in the camp of law and order. She insinuated that God struck the slab down, but if it was a person, she definitely would be opposed to them and call for their arrest.

Conspiracy theorists have since picked up Ms Taylor’s God line. On Twitter, Ms Taylor retweeted a man who claimed that God was validating her campaign slogan — "Jesus Guns Babies" — through the destruction of the guidestones, the overturning of Roe v Wade, and the expansion of conceal carry rights in the US.

Another man spent a laborious 12 plus minutes in a YouTube video insisting that it was more logical that a lightning bolt struck the stones than it was that an individual destroyed them with a bomb. He concluded that it was almost certainly an act of God if it was indeed a lightning bolt. However, why the omnipotent creator of the universe would feel the need to play into stereotypes like hurling lightning bolts in order to knock over some rocks is unclear.

Lightning Destroyed Georgia Guidestones Last Night!

If the destruction of the rocks was as mysterious as the monument's provenance, there might be some reason to question how they were reduced to rubble.

Unfortunately, for the true believers, it isn't. The local sheriff's office released video clearly showing an explosion breaking the monument apart. The footage includes no flash of light, no angelic visitations or burning bushes to place God at the scene of the crime.

That said, though God doesn't make an appearance, a grey sedan does. The car can be seen in the video driving off shortly after the blast destroys the slabs.

Police still haven't found a suspect, but suffice to say they will not likely need to penetrate the pearly gates in order to apprehend them when they do.