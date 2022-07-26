US consumer confidence falls for third consecutive month as recession fears loom

US consumer confidence fell for the third month in a row in July as Americans continue to feel the pinch of inflation and worry about the spectre of a possible recession.

The drop in the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index in July followed a larger decline in June.

The Index now stands at 95.7, down 2.7 points from 98.4 in June. This is its weakest since February 2021.

The Present Situation Index — based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labour market conditions — fell to 141.3 from 147.2 last month. The Expectations Index — based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business, and labour market conditions — ticked down to 65.3 from 65.8.

American consumers are feeling especially gloomy as high inflation has blunted their purchasing power and there is increasing talk of the possibility that the US will fall into a recession.

Commenting on the latest figures, Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board, said: “The decrease was driven primarily by a decline in the Present Situation Index — a sign growth has slowed at the start of Q3. The Expectations Index held relatively steady, but remained well below a reading of 80, suggesting recession risks persist. Concerns about inflation — rising gas and food prices, in particular — continued to weigh on consumers.”

“As the Fed raises interest rates to rein in inflation, purchasing intentions for cars, homes, and major appliances all pulled back further in July,” she adds.

“Looking ahead, inflation and additional rate hikes are likely to continue posing strong headwinds for consumer spending and economic growth over the next six months.”

Retailers are already sounding the alarm, with Walmart on Monday cutting its quarterly and full-year profit guidance, saying inflation is causing shoppers to spend more on necessities such as food and less on clothing and electronics.

More follows...