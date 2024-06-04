The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A single mother died after becoming trapped under a forklift machine while working on a construction project at an Oregon high school.

Samantha “Sam” Deschenes, 33, was fatally injured after reportedly becoming trapped under the machine while working at Portland’s Benson High School on 30 May.

She was transported to hospital but died of her injuries a day later, according to Ironworkers Local Union 29. The union, as well as many of its members, expressed their love and support for the family of Deschenes, who they described as their “sister”.

“It is with great sorrow that we confirm the loss of one of our members due to injuries sustained in a jobsite accident,” the union wrote in a post on social media.

The family has requested privacy and an investigation by the Oregon Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) is ongoing. The preliminary investigation revealed that a forklift truck had been involved, an OSHA spokesperson told.

Samantha ‘Sam’ Deschenes died after a forklift accident at Benson High School in Portland Oregon ( Ironworkers Local 29/ KGW )

Andersen Construction, who was undertaking the project at Benson High School, described her as a “valued team member”.

“It is with profound sadness and heartbreak that we share the death of one of our valued team members at the Benson High School construction project. Samantha ‘Sam’ Deschenes passed away on Saturday,” a statement shared with The Independent, read.

“She had been working on the Benson High School project for the past year, and a member of Local 29 Ironworkers for the last three years.”

The company said that work on the project had been suspended “in the interest of the health and well-being of our team members” and that it was working with safety and health officials as part of the accident review.

“Our primary focus is helping Sam’s family as well as providing mental health support to our team members,” the statement continued.

“We respect the privacy of the family and will not be sharing further details at this time.”

A donations page to support Deschenes’s family has been set up. Andersen Construction said it would match donations.

Members of the community expressed their sorrow online, as they shared links to the donations page. “It breaks my heart having to post this,” wrote one.

“We are asking for prayers, positive energy, love, and hope to be sent out for Sister Deschenes.”

Another added: “My heart goes out to our fellow Sisters’ Family and friends as they mourn her passing. Although I may have not known her personally, I among many other Trade Sisters are saddened by this news.

“We send our condolences...I will change my profile temporarily in solidarity with Sam...An Ironworker of Oregon. I encourage you all to donate to her memorial fund.”