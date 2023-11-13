Protesters clash with police at site of controversial ‘Cop City’ project

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police fired tear gas at protesters demonstrating against the $90m construction of Atlanta’s new public safety training center on Monday, which is currently being built in the South River Forest.

A statement released by Dekalb County authorities said that protesters began an “unpermitted march” toward the construction site around 10.30am, blocking two out of four lanes of traffic in the process. Activists have dubbed the project “Cop City.”

About 20 minutes after the demonstration began, officials told the demonstrators over loudspeaker that they were obstructing the roadway and would not be permitted to proceed.

The protesters ignored the orders, the release states, and tried to “force” their way through 30 Dekalb County Police Officers.

Officers then fired tear gas into the group in an attempt to make the crowd disperse.

Protesters then walked back to Gresham Park around 11.45am.

“No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made as of noon,” the statement concluded.