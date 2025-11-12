Indigenous protesters force way into Cop30 climate summit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indigenous protesters forced their way into the Cop30 climate summit in Brazil.

Dozens clashed with security guards at the venue’s entrance in the Amazon city of Belem and demanded access to the UN compound where thousands of delegates gathered to discuss climate change.

The group had gathered at the summit with flags emblazoned with slogans calling for land rights and signs proclaiming “our land is not for sale”.

“We can’t eat money,” said Gilmar, an Indigenous leader from the Tupinamba community near the lower reaches of the Tapajos River in Brazil, in an interview with Reuters. He said that the groups were frustrated about ongoing developments in the forest.

“We want our lands free from agribusiness, oil exploration, illegal miners and illegal loggers.”

Dozens of Indigenous leaders had arrived by boat to take their place in talks and demand a stake in how their forests are managed.

open image in gallery Protesters said their land is ‘not for sale’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

One witness told Reuters that they saw a security guard clutching his stomach while being rushed away on a wheelchair.

A guard with a cut above his eye told the agency that he had been hit on the head by a heavy drumstick that had been thrown from the crowd. Several batons were confiscated by security.

Hundreds marched to the venue to protest the effects of climate change, and the group dispersed shortly after the clash. Delegates had been asked to move inside the building and not leave and were later allowed to exit.

On Tuesday, Raoni Metuktire, also known as Chief Raoni, told Reuters that Indigenous communities were critical about ongoing industry and development projects in the forest.

open image in gallery Security personnel block entrance doors as Indigenous people and students attempt to storm the venue during the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference in Belem, Para State, Brazil, on November 11, 2025. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images) ( AFP via Getty Images )

Brazil's president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had insisted that Indigenous communities play a key role in this year's Cop30 negotiations.

The meeting held in Brazil from 10 to 21 November, brings together representatives from nearly 200 countries to discuss climate resilience and the effects climate change on vulnerable regions.

open image in gallery Climate COP30 is taking place over the next fortnight ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Leaders of the United States, China and India – the planet’s three biggest polluters - are not attending.

Prime minister Keir Starmer, who is attending the summit in person, admitted the “consensus is gone” on the climate crisis as governments across the world scaled back their commitments to cut emissions.

“But that makes our duty even greater,” Stamer told the conference: “Because inaction will only deepen the problems of rising bills, energy insecurity and global instability.”