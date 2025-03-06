Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police rushed to a Naval air station in Florida following reports of an “active shooter,” only to be called off a short time later.

Corry Station, in Pensacola, was locked down amid reports of an armed disturbance just after 10 a.m. Thursday, with a massive law enforcement presence flooding the scene, according to the U.S. Navy.

In a post on X, Naval Air Station Pensacola said that its security forces and local authorities were “responding to an active shooter situation” onboard the base. Officials said the call came in after three shots were fired.

open image in gallery Corry Station, in Pensacola, Florida, was locked down amid reports of an armed disturbance just after 10 a.m. Thursday ( Google Street View )

However, shortly after the initial reports, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said there were “no signs of an active shooter” and the claim had been unfounded. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said officers had swept the building and did not find anyone injured.

At a midday press conference, Simmons told reporters that he expected sheriff’s office officials to remain on the base for about another hour. Emergency vehicles began leaving the scene shortly after, according to The Pensacola News Journal.

In a previous statement, Captain Chandra Newman said: "Our Security team is responding swiftly and expertly with our local law enforcement partners. Our concern is always the safety and welfare of our service members and their families."

The gates to Corry Station areas of operations remained closed. NAS Pensacola said that more information would be posted online as it became available.

Prior to the Sheriff’s announcement, two life flight helicopters had arrived at Corry Station and bystanders told the News Journal that at least 200 vehicles from various law enforcement, emergency response and military response teams were on the scene.