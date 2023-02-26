Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two million air fryers are being recalled due to faulty wires causing them to catch fire, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said this week.

The Cosori air fryers are being recalled after the company received 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking.

The air fryers were sold in the US, Canada and Mexico, costing between $70 (£58) and $130 (£108). There have been 10 incidents of minor, superficial burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage, the CPSC said.

Cosori air fryer (Cosori)

The agency has warned consumers to stop using the air fryers immediately. Several models in 3.7-quart (3.5 litre) and 5.8-quart (5.48 litre) sizes were affected.

“After a thorough investigation, we determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers - which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires - can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards,” the company said in a statement.

“All of our products are rigorously and routinely tested for consumer safety and are in full compliance with established industry standards,’ Cosori stated on its official recall website.

“Cosori is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

Consumers should contact Cosori at recall.cosori.com to receive a free replacement air fryer or another product. Customers must send a photo of the recalled product but do not need a receipt to be eligible.

The air fryers were sold at brick-and-mortar stores and online sites including Best Buy, Target, Amazon and Walmart between June 2018 and December 2022, CPSC said.

MailOnline found two of the recalled models were available on the UK Amazon site.

Kitchen appliance company Cosori is owned by Vesync, based in Shenzen, China.