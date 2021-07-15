Couple fined for touching endangered seal on their honeymoon

A couple has been fined after a video of a woman disturbing a Hawaiian monk seal went viral on social media.

The Louisana couple were on their honeymoon on the island of Kauai, in June, when they recorded the footage in which a woman is seen touching the endangered animal.

Originally posted on TikTok, the clip went viral after it was reposted by user “hhhviral” on Instagram. By Thursday, the video had 60,000 views.

The footage shows the woman crouching on a beach to have a picture snapped next to the seal, then petting the creature – which quickly turns to try and bite her. The woman runs up the beach and the mammal lies back down in the sand.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has contacted the couple to discuss a fine, although the amount has not been revealed.

Those found guilty of disturbing or touching a Hawaiian monk seal could be fined up to $50,000 (£36,000), it also carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

The woman’s husband, named Stephen, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Tuesday he “didn’t see no signs,” and was “deeply sorry,” explaining that he and his wife “didn’t mean to offend anyone”.

According to NOAA, Hawaiian monk seals are one of the most endangered species on the planet, with around 1,400 Hawaiian monk seals left in existence. They can be found throughout the Hawaiian archipelago.

Tourists in Hawaii are often fined for disturbing or harassing wildlife, a man was fined $750 (£541) in 2017 for holding an endangered green sea turtle. He posted a picture of himself with the caption: “Missing the time we risked a $20,000 fine to catch a sea turtle with our bare hands”, on social media.

In Hawaii, there are 502 threatened or endangered species, according to the US Fish and Wildlife’s environmental conservation list.