Couple rescued after being stranded by snow in California cabin for two months

A couple and their dog have finally been rescued, after being stuck in a California cabin in the woods since 6 December, due to snow.

With dwindling supplies, the pair was rescued by helicopter on Tuesday, after downed trees and heavy snow prevented them from leaving the area.

The exact location of the remote cabin was unknown, but the rescue was dealt with by the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, in Downieville. Elevations in the Sierra Nevada region can reach more than 4,000 metres The helicopter landed in “very strong winds” said police, but “the pair and their dog were flown in a H-20 to a landing zone”.

Footage from the helicopter, shared by California Highway Patrol, showed heavy snowfall around the cabin. Snowfall in the High Sierras causes regular road closures during the winter months.

