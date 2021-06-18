Nearly half of unvaccinated Americans say they will not get the Covid-19 vaccine, poll finds

Nearly half of unvaccinated Americans have said they will definitely not be getting the coronavirus vaccine in a new poll.

Conducted between 10 and 14 June, the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that of those who have not received the Covid-19 jab, 46 per cent said they definitely do not plan to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 29 per cent of unvaccinated participants said they would probably not be getting the Covid-19 jab, while seven percent said they definitely will and 15 per cent say they probably will.

The poll, which saw a total of 1,125 adults surveyed, highlights the difficulties the Biden administration faces in propelling its vaccination programme forward.

President Joe Biden is still pushing to see at least 70 per cent of adults in the US receive at least one dose of the vaccine by the Fourth of July.

However, it is still unclear whether his government will manage to meet that goal, with roughly 65 per cent of US adults receiving one dose of the vaccine with just over two weeks to go.

In a bid to encourage Americans to get the jab, states have been running incentive-based campaigns, including lotteries awarding cash prizes.

The poll found that those most hesitant to get the jab in the US include Republicans, rural Americans, white evangelicals, young adults and people without college degrees.

It also found that Americans appear increasingly less worried about contracting Covid-19 in some cases, with just 21 per cent of people saying they are very or extremely worried about contracting the virus within their inner circles, representing the lowest rate since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Meanwhile, just 25 per cent said they were highly concerned that lifting coronavirus restrictions will lead to people being infected in their communities.

Yet, 34 per cent of Americans still said they feel restrictions in their area have been lifted too quickly, compared with 27 per cent who said rules have not been lifted quickly enough.

Around 40 per cent said they felt the lifting of restrictions have happened at a reasonable pace.

The US’s vaccination programme has been credited with helping slow rates of infection and death across the country, allowing local economies to gradually reopen.